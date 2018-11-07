ALAX (ALX) Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, ALAX has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ALAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Crex24 and CoinBene. ALAX has a market cap of $2.07 million and $8,672.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00087117 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000674 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000191 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000498 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ALAX Profile

ALAX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,331,632 tokens. ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALAX is alax.io. The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform.

Buying and Selling ALAX

ALAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, CoinBene and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

