Albemarle (ALB) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sell rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Albemarle (ALB) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/albemarle-alb-releases-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.