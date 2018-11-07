Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABDC opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.59. Alcentra Capital has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Alcentra Capital had a negative net margin of 43.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcentra Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 247,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

