Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 million.

Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,315. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.63. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.38.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/alimera-sciences-alim-issues-earnings-results.html.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.