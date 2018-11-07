Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Allergan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after buying an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Allergan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,116,000 after buying an additional 99,490 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 110.9% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 131,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $164.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

