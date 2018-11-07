Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 4,986 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,163 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,842,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,519 shares of company stock worth $87,118,783. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 10th. Nomura set a $118.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $817.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

