Alphabet (GOOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $1,067.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $736.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,621 shares of company stock worth $91,928,242 over the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.