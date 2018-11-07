AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.36 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 36.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/alphamark-advisors-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-extreme-networks-inc-extr.html.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.