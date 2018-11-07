Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 8,019 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 126.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $188,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 8,019 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/alps-advisors-inc-sells-8019-shares-of-ruths-hospitality-group-inc-ruth.html.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.