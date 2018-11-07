Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tilly’s Inc (TLYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Tilly’s Inc has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,443,521 shares of company stock valued at $100,723,314. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

