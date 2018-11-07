alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €14.90 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €14.35 ($16.69) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.94 ($16.21).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €12.59 ($14.64) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.69).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 116 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of June 30, 2018).

