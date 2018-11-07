Altagas (ALA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.30

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.30 and last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 1998994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.27.

ALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their target price on Altagas from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altagas from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised Altagas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%.

In other Altagas news, Director Phillip R. Knoll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,275.00. Also, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total value of C$99,845.00.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

