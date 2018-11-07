Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.10. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 7,582,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,520. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

In other Altice USA news, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $2,361,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.