AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAG. ValuEngine upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.97.

AMAG opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.72. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.23 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,900,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $961,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 995,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

