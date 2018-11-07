Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,642.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,115.77 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,899.75, for a total transaction of $3,902,086.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,518,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total value of $4,008,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock worth $64,744,896 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (down from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,091.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

