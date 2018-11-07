Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $139,868,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,091.53.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,141.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $64,744,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,642.81 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,115.77 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.39 billion, a PE ratio of 361.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/amazon-com-inc-amzn-shares-bought-by-ns-partners-ltd.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.