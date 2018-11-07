Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Stake Raised by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,232 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 64,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

AMBA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,089. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ambarella from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 10,727 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $381,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,876. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

