American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.27 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of AEL opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.51.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/american-equity-investment-life-ael-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-99-eps.html.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.