American Public Education (APEI) Issues Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.24 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. American Public Education updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,849. The firm has a market cap of $545.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 42.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

