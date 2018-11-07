American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Given $13.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. American Software’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Software an industry rank of 98 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,381. American Software has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.77.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). American Software had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In other American Software news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $134,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 126.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

