Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,832,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,207,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,954,000 after buying an additional 382,319 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,047,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,280,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,861,000 after buying an additional 825,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,949,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,892,000 after buying an additional 153,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.79 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

