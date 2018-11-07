AMETEK (AME) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

AME stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $81.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,301,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock worth $4,580,360 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

