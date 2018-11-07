Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 981,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 47,347 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $66,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,108,695,000 after buying an additional 2,037,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,754,305,000 after buying an additional 2,011,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,714,000 after buying an additional 2,536,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after buying an additional 1,360,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,140,000 after buying an additional 377,398 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APC shares. ValuEngine lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

NYSE:APC opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

