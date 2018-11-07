Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680,000.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report $680,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the highest is $730,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.58 million, with estimates ranging from $10.88 million to $23.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVEO. National Securities cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 663,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,678 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 876,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 279.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 212,059 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 179,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares during the period. 50.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,383. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.00.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply