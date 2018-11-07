Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (EXPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post sales of $508.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.20 million to $516.80 million. Express reported sales of $498.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.37 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 370,011 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Express by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,773,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 897,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Express by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Express by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,571,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Express by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 130,689 shares during the period.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 92,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,248. Express has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $682.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.