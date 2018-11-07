Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report sales of $340,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710,000.00 to $1.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 1,602.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALPN. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALPN stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.99 and a quick ratio of 20.99. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

