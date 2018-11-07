Analysts Expect EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.32 Million

Analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $127.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $129.14 million. EXACT Sciences posted sales of $87.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year sales of $438.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.40 million to $440.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $705.21 million, with estimates ranging from $701.40 million to $709.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EXACT Sciences.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. 1,456,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,468. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.21. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $174,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 79,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $5,714,944.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,331 shares of company stock valued at $10,096,681. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,070,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,879,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,585,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 434,184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,196,000 after acquiring an additional 481,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 966,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.