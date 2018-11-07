Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 273,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,984. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.14. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 18.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.85%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

