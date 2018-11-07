Analysts Set Avnet (AVT) Price Target at $50.67

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $43.58 on Friday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion.

Avnet declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

