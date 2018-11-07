Analysts Set Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) PT at $15.33

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 48.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $1,077,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.90. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,400. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.48. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

