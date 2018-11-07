Analysts Set First American Financial Corp (FAF) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $794,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $285,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in First American Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in First American Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.09%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

