Analysts Set Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) PT at $156.44

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $175.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,488. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.14 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

