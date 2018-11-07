Analysts Set Nutanix Inc (NTNX) PT at $59.59

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.65. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $441,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,629. 19.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $6,761,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 66.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 62.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $7,748,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

