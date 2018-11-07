Analysts Set PNM Resources Inc (PNM) PT at $38.25

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on PNM Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 71.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 631.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 193,201 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PNM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,332. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.16.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $422.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.64%.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
