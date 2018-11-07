Analysts Set PNM Resources Inc (PNM) PT at $38.25

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on PNM Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 71.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 631.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 193,201 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,332. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $422.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.64%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.