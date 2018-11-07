Analyzing Bioblast Pharma (ORPN) & Aratana Therapeutics (PETX)

Bioblast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) and Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Bioblast Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Aratana Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Aratana Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bioblast Pharma and Aratana Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioblast Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Aratana Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aratana Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. Given Aratana Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aratana Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioblast Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioblast Pharma and Aratana Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioblast Pharma N/A N/A -$5.94 million N/A N/A Aratana Therapeutics $25.57 million 12.47 -$47.51 million ($0.97) -6.90

Bioblast Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aratana Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Bioblast Pharma and Aratana Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioblast Pharma N/A N/A N/A Aratana Therapeutics -52.94% -15.86% -10.74%

Volatility and Risk

Bioblast Pharma has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aratana Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics beats Bioblast Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioblast Pharma Company Profile

Bioblast Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product candidate is Trehalose intravenous 90mg/mL solution, a protein stabilizer and autophagy enhancer for the treatment of patients with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. Its licensed products include canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain in cats; AT-002, a specific formulation of capromorelin for use in cats and dogs; AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; AT-006, an anti-viral eprociclovir that is used for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions in cats; AT-017, a listeria based antigen delivery system for treating canine lymphoma in dogs; AT-019, an EP4 receptor antagonist therapeutic candidate with potential in pain, inflammation, and other indications; and AT-008, a therapeutic candidate for treating canine lymphoma in dogs in Europe. In addition, the company develops other therapeutics for dogs and cats in Europe. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products; and AskAt Inc for the development and commercialization of compound AT-019. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

