Analyzing CPI Card Group (PMTS) and Asta Funding (ASFI)

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) and Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

This table compares CPI Card Group and Asta Funding’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $254.86 million 0.13 -$22.01 million ($0.31) -9.68 Asta Funding $21.43 million 1.19 -$13.00 million N/A N/A

Asta Funding has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CPI Card Group.

Volatility & Risk

CPI Card Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asta Funding has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Asta Funding’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group -15.52% N/A -2.00% Asta Funding N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CPI Card Group and Asta Funding, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Asta Funding 0 0 0 0 N/A

CPI Card Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.33%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Asta Funding.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Asta Funding shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Asta Funding shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asta Funding beats CPI Card Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging, card personalization, and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card providers in the United States. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail cards, such as gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. It also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.