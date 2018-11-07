Analyzing Eventbrite (EB) and Chinanet Online (CNET)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chinanet Online shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Chinanet Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Chinanet Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A Chinanet Online -30.71% -55.84% -36.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Chinanet Online’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $201.59 million 11.49 -$38.54 million N/A N/A Chinanet Online $46.63 million 0.65 -$10.12 million N/A N/A

Chinanet Online has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and Chinanet Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40 Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Chinanet Online on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

