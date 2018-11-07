Analyzing JD.Com (JD) & Hollywood Media (HOLL)

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) and Hollywood Media (OTCMKTS:HOLL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get JD.Com alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JD.Com and Hollywood Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.Com 1 5 8 0 2.50 Hollywood Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

JD.Com presently has a consensus price target of $38.62, suggesting a potential upside of 63.62%. Given JD.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JD.Com is more favorable than Hollywood Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of JD.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Hollywood Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JD.Com and Hollywood Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.Com $55.69 billion 0.51 -$23.39 million $0.01 2,360.00 Hollywood Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hollywood Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JD.Com.

Profitability

This table compares JD.Com and Hollywood Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.Com -0.12% -0.96% -0.28% Hollywood Media N/A N/A N/A

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing, value-added fulfillment, and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, merchants, and other partners; logistics services for various industries; consumer financing services to individual customers; and supply chain financing services to suppliers and merchants. Additionally, the company offers online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers, as well as online and in-person payment options and customer services. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its Website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2017, JD.com, Inc. operated 7 fulfillment centers and 486 warehouses in 78 cities covering various counties and districts. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. JD.com, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Hollywood Media Company Profile

Hollywood Media Corp. provides advertising services. It operates through Ad Sales and Intellectual Property divisions. The Ad Sales division operates MovieTickets.com that allows users to purchase movie tickets and retrieve them at will call windows or kiosks at theaters. Intellectual Properties division is involved in the book development and book licensing business. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.