Analyzing Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust $3.02 million 8.25 $2.93 million N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.63 million 13.57 $7.39 million N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Mesa Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Mesa Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 94.00% 84.52% 69.55% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 92.01% 79.60% 68.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mesa Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mesa Royalty Trust beats Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

