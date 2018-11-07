Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 18,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.70 per share, for a total transaction of $889,067.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924,399.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 48,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,390,159.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 345,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,329.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 182,017 shares of company stock worth $8,984,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANDX opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.14%.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

