Andersons (ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $685.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.00 million. Andersons had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

ANDE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 22,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,449. Andersons has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Andersons alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Several research firms have commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Andersons from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Andersons by 4,996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Andersons (ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/andersons-ande-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.