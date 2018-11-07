Anglo American (AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,960 ($25.61) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,890 ($24.70) in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,912.86 ($24.99).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.21) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

In related news, insider Tony O’Neill bought 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,739 ($22.72) per share, with a total value of £28,015.29 ($36,606.94).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

