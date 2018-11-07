ANSYS (ANSS) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-5.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1237.0-1257.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.39-1.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded ANSYS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.09.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.80. The company had a trading volume of 745,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,891. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.45. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $461,327.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/ansys-anss-releases-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.