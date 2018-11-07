Anthony E. Jr. Cassella Sells 8,200 Shares of MarineMax Inc (HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) VP Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 8,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $196,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HZO stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $670.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94. MarineMax Inc has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. CL King downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Craig Hallum set a $22.00 target price on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Ifs Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

