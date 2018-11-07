Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,268 Shares of Core Laboratories (CLB)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Core Laboratories worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 403.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $202,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Shares of CLB opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

