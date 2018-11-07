Aperio Group LLC Buys 9,492 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,859,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,821,000 after buying an additional 2,002,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after buying an additional 1,179,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after buying an additional 712,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,966,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,394,000 after buying an additional 680,817 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,126,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,323,000 after buying an additional 650,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,115.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aperio Group LLC Buys 9,492 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/aperio-group-llc-buys-9492-shares-of-transunion-tru.html.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.