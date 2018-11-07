Aperio Group LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

