Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 95,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 254,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 123,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 99,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 328.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,533 shares of company stock valued at $117,074,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AAPL opened at $203.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,019.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $233.47.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.
AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Apple to $221.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.60.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.
