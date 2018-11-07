Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGTC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.03. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 88.06%. Research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,422 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

