Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.68.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.33% of Aquabounty Technologies worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

